Cubs rally with 3 runs in 9th to top Cardinals 5-4

By Matt Carlson, Associated Press | Updated - Aug. 1, 2024 at 10:22 p.m.

 
CHICAGO — Pinch-hitter Mike Tauchman doubled in Dansby Swanson with the winning run as the Chicago Cubs scored three times in the ninth inning to rally for a 5-4 win over the St. Louis Cardinals. With Chicago down 4-2, Cody Bellinger hit a solo homer with one out. After Nico Hoerner singled and stole second, Swanson followed with an RBI double to tie it. Tauchman lined St. Louis closer Ryan Helsley's 2-2 fastball down the left field line for the win. Seiya Suzuki hit a 459-foot solo shot in the sixth inning for his second hit of the night. The team said it was the longest by a Cubs player this season.

Matt Carlson

