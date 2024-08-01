2 killed in Emery County collision

Estimated read time: 1-2 minutes

GREEN RIVER, Emery County — The Utah Highway Highway Patrol has released more information about a crash that killed two people and a dog in Emery County Thursday night.

In a news release Friday, UHP said a trooper observed a BMW traveling 128 mph on I-70 west of Green River about 5:11 p.m. The trooper attempted to catch up to the vehicle and contacted an Emery County deputy who was further ahead, who also attempted a traffic stop.

Utah Highway Patrol's Lt. Cameron Roden said as the two cars were trying to catch up with the BMW, the BMW attempted to pass two vehicles and lost control.

The car left the roadway to the left, went through the median and into the westbound lanes, then overcorrected to the right, according to the release. The BMW then traveled back through the median to the eastbound lanes and began to roll, hitting a commercial vehicle before coming to a rest blocking both lanes.

A 26-year-old man, a 34-year-old woman and a dog were ejected and killed in the crash. UHP says it appears they were not wearing seat belts.

Lane closures were in place while emergency crews responded to the scene.

The identities of those who died have not yet been released.