Austin Riley, Matt Olson, Orlando Arcia power the Braves past the Marlins, 4-2

By Bill Trocchi, Associated Press | Updated - Aug. 1, 2024 at 8:46 p.m. | Posted - Aug. 1, 2024 at 7:59 p.m.

 
7 photos
Save Story
Leer en español

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

ATLANTA — Austin Riley and Matt Olson hit first-inning home runs, Orlando Arcia added a shot in the third and the Atlanta Braves beat the Miami Marlins 4-2 on Thursday night. The Braves have won five of their last six games. Charlie Morton (6-6) allowed just one run on five hits in six innings. He had six strikeouts and two walks. Morton allowed the leadoff batter to reach five times in six innings, but kept the Marlins off the scoreboard with the exception of an unearned run in the fifth.

Photos

Most recent MLB stories

Related topics

MLBNational Sports
Bill Trocchi

    Most Viewed

    ARE YOU GAME?

    From first downs to buzzer beaters, get KSL.com’s top sports stories delivered to your inbox weekly.
    By subscribing, you acknowledge and agree to KSL.com's Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

    KSL Weather Forecast

    Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com
    Terms of use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Do Not Sell My Data | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | Closed Captioning Assistance
    © 2024 KSL.com | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by Deseret Digital Media - a Deseret Media Company  