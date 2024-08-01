Austin Riley, Matt Olson, Orlando Arcia power the Braves past the Marlins, 4-2

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

ATLANTA — Austin Riley and Matt Olson hit first-inning home runs, Orlando Arcia added a shot in the third and the Atlanta Braves beat the Miami Marlins 4-2 on Thursday night. The Braves have won five of their last six games. Charlie Morton (6-6) allowed just one run on five hits in six innings. He had six strikeouts and two walks. Morton allowed the leadoff batter to reach five times in six innings, but kept the Marlins off the scoreboard with the exception of an unearned run in the fifth.