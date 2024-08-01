Yesavage, Honeycutt reach deals ahead of MLB draft deadline as 311 of top 315 picks sign

By The Associated Press | Posted - Aug. 1, 2024 at 6:08 p.m.

 
First-round picks Trey Yesavage and Vance Honeycutt agreed to contracts as all but four of the top 315 players selected in Major League Baseball's amateur draft last month struck deals before Thursday's deadline. East Carolina right-hander Yesavage, taken 20th by Toronto, agreed to a $4,175,000 bonus. North Carolina outfielder Honeycutt, selected 22nd by Baltimore, agreed to $4 million. Failing to reach deals were Lincoln East High School shortstop Tyler Bell (No. 66 with Tampa Bay), Christian Brothers Academy right-hander Chris Levonas (No. 67 with Milwaukee), Texas A&M left-hander Ryan Prager (No. 81 with Los Angeles Angels) and University of Houston right-hander Jaxon Jelkin (No. 263 with New York Mets).

The Associated Press

