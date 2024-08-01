Cubs reliever Adbert Alzolay to have right forearm surgery

By Matt Carlson, Associated Press | Posted - Aug. 1, 2024 at 5:43 p.m.

 
Save Story
Leer en español

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

CHICAGO — Chicago Cubs right-hander Adbert Alzolay will need surgery on his injured right forearm. Manager Craig Counsell made the announcement on Thursday. The 29-year-old Alzolay had 22 saves in 25 chances last season, but none after August 29. The righty appeared in only five more games, finishing 2-5 with a 2.67 ERA. Alzolay then struggled early this season. He was placed on the 60-day injured list with a right flexor strain on May 13. He tried to rehabilitate the injury without surgery but had a setback after a minor league rehab appearance on Saturday.

Most recent MLB stories

Related topics

MLBNational Sports
Matt Carlson

    Most Viewed

    ARE YOU GAME?

    From first downs to buzzer beaters, get KSL.com’s top sports stories delivered to your inbox weekly.
    By subscribing, you acknowledge and agree to KSL.com's Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

    KSL Weather Forecast

    Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com
    Terms of use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Do Not Sell My Data | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | Closed Captioning Assistance
    © 2024 KSL.com | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by Deseret Digital Media - a Deseret Media Company  