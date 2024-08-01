Co-owner John Mara wants to see progress from Giants in 2024 after disappointing 2023 season

By Tom Canavan, Associated Press | Posted - Aug. 1, 2024 at 5:41 p.m.

 
1 photo
Save Story
Leer en español

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

HACKENSACK, N.J. — New York Giants co-owner John Mara and his family have been around the NFL long enough to know not to label an upcoming season make-or-break for the front office and coaching staff. The Giants' 100th season in the league is still more than a month away and everyone involved knows he and the fans are not happy with the 6-11 record in 2023. It was disappointing, especially coming off the unexpected success coach Brian Daboll and general manager Joe Schoen had in their first season when New York went 9-7-1 and made the playoffs for the first time since 2016.

Photos

Most recent NFL stories

Related topics

NFLNational Sports
Tom Canavan

    Most Viewed

    ARE YOU GAME?

    From first downs to buzzer beaters, get KSL.com’s top sports stories delivered to your inbox weekly.
    By subscribing, you acknowledge and agree to KSL.com's Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

    KSL Weather Forecast

    Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com
    Terms of use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Do Not Sell My Data | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | Closed Captioning Assistance
    © 2024 KSL.com | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by Deseret Digital Media - a Deseret Media Company  