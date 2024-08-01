85-year-old JoAnne Carner shoots her age in the U.S. Senior Women's Open

By The Associated Press | Updated - Aug. 1, 2024 at 6:22 p.m. | Posted - Aug. 1, 2024 at 5:33 p.m.

 
PITTSBURGH — JoAnne Carner shot her age with a 14-over 85 on Thursday in the first round of the U.S. Senior Women's Open at Fox Chapel. Carner has won eight U.S. Golf Association titles, the most by a female player. She won the U.S. Women's Open in 1971 and 1976 and has six U..S. Women's Amateur titles and one U.S. Girls' Junior championship. The Hall of Famer Carner has shot her age or lower seven times in the tournament, six in her last seven rounds. She birdied the par-3 11th hole Thursday and ended up tied for 110th in the 120-player field. Kaori Yamamoto of Japan was the leader after a 4-under 67. Christa Johnson and Lisa Grimes were a stroke back.

