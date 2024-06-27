Capitals acquire winger Andrew Mangiapane in a trade with the Flames

By Stephen Whyno, Associated Press | Posted - June 27, 2024 at 6:58 p.m.

 
Save Story
Leer en español

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

The Washington Capitals have acquired winger Andrew Mangiapane from the Calgary Flames for a 2025 second-round pick. The teams announced the trade Thursday night on the eve of the draft. Washington general manager Brian MacLellan hours earlier said he was looking for a forward via trade or free agency. In Mangiapane, the Capitals get a 28-year-old in the final season of his contract who can play on their second or third line. They sent the pick they got from Colorado for pending free agent Lars Eller at the 2023 deadline to Calgary for Mangiapane.

Most recent NHL stories

Related topics

NHLNational Sports
Stephen Whyno

    Most Viewed

    ARE YOU GAME?

    From first downs to buzzer beaters, get KSL.com’s top sports stories delivered to your inbox weekly.
    By subscribing, you acknowledge and agree to KSL.com's Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

    KSL Weather Forecast

    Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com
    Terms of use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Do Not Sell My Data | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | Closed Captioning Assistance
    © 2024 KSL.com | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by Deseret Digital Media - a Deseret Media Company  