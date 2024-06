Estimated read time: Less than a minute

LAS VEGAS — Member of the NHL Player Inclusion Coalition held a ball hockey clinic at the James Boys & Girls Club in historic West Las Vegas. Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Zach Whitecloud announced that the group was donating $20,000 on behalf of fellow coalition member Ryan Reaves, to provide 10 Boys & Girls Clubs of Southern Nevada with street hockey equipment and staffing for two months of hockey programming.