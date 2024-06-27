Texas judge dismisses civil lawsuit by woman who alleged sexual assault by Dak Prescott

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

DALLAS — A district court judge in Texas has dismissed a civil lawsuit filed by a woman against Dak Prescott that accused the Dallas Cowboys quarterback of sexual assault. The judge's decision this week came after Dallas police in early May decided against pursing criminal charges from the 2017 claim. Prescott and the woman had sued each other. The quarterback claims the woman engaged in extortion by demanding $100 million to keep her from going public with her allegations.