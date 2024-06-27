Texas judge dismisses civil lawsuit by woman who alleged sexual assault by Dak Prescott

By The Associated Press | Posted - June 27, 2024 at 4:47 p.m.

 
Save Story
Leer en español

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

DALLAS — A district court judge in Texas has dismissed a civil lawsuit filed by a woman against Dak Prescott that accused the Dallas Cowboys quarterback of sexual assault. The judge's decision this week came after Dallas police in early May decided against pursing criminal charges from the 2017 claim. Prescott and the woman had sued each other. The quarterback claims the woman engaged in extortion by demanding $100 million to keep her from going public with her allegations.

Most recent National Sports stories

Related topics

National Sports
The Associated Press

    Most Viewed

    ARE YOU GAME?

    From first downs to buzzer beaters, get KSL.com’s top sports stories delivered to your inbox weekly.
    By subscribing, you acknowledge and agree to KSL.com's Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

    KSL Weather Forecast

    Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com
    Terms of use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Do Not Sell My Data | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | Closed Captioning Assistance
    © 2024 KSL.com | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by Deseret Digital Media - a Deseret Media Company  