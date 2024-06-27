Hornets acquire Reggie Jackson, 3 2nd-round picks from Nuggets, who get cap relief, AP source says

By Steve Reed, Associated Press | Posted - June 27, 2024 at 4:17 p.m.

 
Save Story
Leer en español

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte Hornets acquired guard Reggie Jackson and three future second-round draft picks from Denver on Thursday in a move that will open up salary cap space for the Nuggets, a person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press.

The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the trade can't take affect until after the new league year begins.

The Nuggets were up against the luxury cap and the Hornets proved a willing partner to absorb Jackson's contact.

The 34-year-old Jackson played in all 82 games last season for Denver and averaged 10.2 points and 3.8 assists per game while shooting 36% from 3-point range. Jackson has been in the NBA since the 2011 season when he started with the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Jackson has one year left on a $10.2 million contract.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Most recent NBA stories

Related topics

NBANational Sports
Steve Reed

    Most Viewed

    ARE YOU GAME?

    From first downs to buzzer beaters, get KSL.com’s top sports stories delivered to your inbox weekly.
    By subscribing, you acknowledge and agree to KSL.com's Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

    KSL Weather Forecast

    Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com
    Terms of use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Do Not Sell My Data | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | Closed Captioning Assistance
    © 2024 KSL.com | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by Deseret Digital Media - a Deseret Media Company  