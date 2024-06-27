Yin and Thitikul form team of ex-No. 1s and share the lead in Dow Championship

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

MIDLAND, Mich. — Ruoning Yin of China and Atthaya Thitikul of Thailand have each spent time at No. 1 in the world. They are making for a great partnership in the Dow Championship. Yin used her great iron play and Thitikul had a hot putter. They started out with six birdies on the outward nine and put together a 64 in foursomes. They share the lead with Americans Ally Ewing and Jennifer Kupcho and the Thai duo of Jaravee Boonchant and Chanettee Wannasaen. Lexi Thompson and Brooke Henderson are two behind. The Dow Championship is the only official team event on the LPGA schedule.