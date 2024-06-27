Regretful Jason Day set to finally play Olympic golf for Australia at the Paris Games

By Dennis Passa, Associated Press | Updated - June 27, 2024 at 7:22 p.m. | Posted - June 27, 2024 at 3:08 p.m.

 
Save Story
Leer en español

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

BRISBANE, Australia — Jason Day will finally make it to an Olympics while a brother-and-sister combination are two of the other three golfers set to play for Australia at the Paris Games. Day was ranked No. 1 in 2016 when he decided not to play at the Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, saying he was concerned about going to Brazil with the Zika virus spreading while his wife was pregnant. The Australian Olympic Committee on Friday said Min Woo Lee would join Day on the men's team and Minjee Lee and Hannah Green will form the women's team. The Lees are siblings.

Most recent Golf stories

Related topics

GolfNational Sports
Dennis Passa

    Most Viewed

    ARE YOU GAME?

    From first downs to buzzer beaters, get KSL.com’s top sports stories delivered to your inbox weekly.
    By subscribing, you acknowledge and agree to KSL.com's Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

    KSL Weather Forecast

    Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com
    Terms of use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Do Not Sell My Data | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | Closed Captioning Assistance
    © 2024 KSL.com | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by Deseret Digital Media - a Deseret Media Company  