Regretful Jason Day set to finally play Olympic golf for Australia at the Paris Games

BRISBANE, Australia — Jason Day will finally make it to an Olympics while a brother-and-sister combination are two of the other three golfers set to play for Australia at the Paris Games. Day was ranked No. 1 in 2016 when he decided not to play at the Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, saying he was concerned about going to Brazil with the Zika virus spreading while his wife was pregnant. The Australian Olympic Committee on Friday said Min Woo Lee would join Day on the men's team and Minjee Lee and Hannah Green will form the women's team. The Lees are siblings.