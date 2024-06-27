Leylah Fernandez reaches the semifinals at Eastbourne. She'll face defending champion Madison Keys

By The Associated Press | Posted - June 27, 2024 at 12:27 p.m.

 
EASTBOURNE, England — Former U.S. Open finalist Leylah Fernandez advanced to her first semifinal of the year at the Eastbourne International by beating Harriet Dart 6-2, 6-1. Fernandez will next face defending champion Madison Keys after the American advanced by walkover when Karolina Muchova withdrew with a right wrist injury. The other semifinal will feature French Open finalist Jasmine Paolini against Daria Kasatkina. Paolini eliminated Kate Boulter 6-1, 7-6 (0) to reach her first grass-court semifinal and Kasatkina defeated Emma Raducanu 6-2, 6-2. In the men's semifinals it will be Billy Harris against Max Purcell while top-seeded Taylor Fritz faces Aleksandar Vukic

The Associated Press

