Wimbledon 2024: Here's how to watch on TV, betting odds and more you should know

By The Associated Press | Posted - June 27, 2024 at 12:16 p.m.

 
WIMBLEDON, England — Play in the year's third Grand Slam tennis tournament is set to begin at Wimbledon on Monday. The defending champions are Marketa Vondrousova and Carlos Alcaraz, who is coming off a championship at the French Open. Alcaraz and Iga Swiatek are the betting favorites. Past champions Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray are still not 100% sure whether or not they will compete at the All England Club. Both are coming off operations. Djokovic tore the meniscus in his right knee at Roland Garros and needed surgery for that. He has been practicing at Wimbledon this week. Murray had surgery to remove a cyst on his spinal cord last week and is still trying to decide if he can play.

The Associated Press

