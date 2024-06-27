Olympics calling, Canada's De Grasse rounding into form as he seeks to defend 200-meter title

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

He's the guy who messed with Usain Bolt. He's the guy who was crying behind the tinted sunglasses at the last Olympics when he won the gold medal. Andre De Grasse manages to stay under the radar most of the time, but has a knack for turning up big when the Olympics roll around. If someone, anyone, is going to put a stop to Noah Lyles and what, at times, feels like the American's singlehanded quest to make athletics great again, it could very well be this 29-year-old Canadian, De Grasse. He is the defending champion at 200 meters.