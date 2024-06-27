India thumps England by 68 runs to set up T20 World Cup final against South Africa

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

PROVIDENCE, Guyana — India thumped defending champion England by 68 runs to reach the final of the Twenty20 World Cup. India will face South Africa on Saturday at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados in a battle of the two unbeaten teams of the tournament. Captain Rohit Sharma's second half-century helped India compile 171-7. Spinners Axar Patel and the Kuldeep Yadav then combined in for 6-42 through some sharp turners as England got bowled out for 103 in 16.3 overs.