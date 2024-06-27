Former Real Madrid captain Nacho signs for Saudi Arabian team Al Qadsiah while at Euros with Spain

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

DONAUESCHINGEN, Germany — Former Real Madrid captain Nacho Fernández has signed for Saudi Arabian team Al Qadsiah. Nacho has penned a two-year contract while at the European Championship with Spain and the announcement comes three days before Spain's round of 16 match against surprise package Georgia. Nacho was at Madrid for more than two decades, since joining the club's youth academy in 2001. Madrid announced on Tuesday that the 34-year-old was leaving less than a month after he lifted the Champions League trophy for the sixth time with the Spanish club.