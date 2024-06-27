Sports on TV for Friday, June 28

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Friday, June 28

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN'S)

5:30 a.m.

FS2 — AFL: Melbourne at Brisbane

2:30 a.m. (Saturday)

FS2 — AFL: Collingwood at Gold Coast

5:30 a.m. (Saturday)

FS2 — AFL: Essendon at Geelong

AUTO RACING

6:25 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg, Austria

10:25 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Sprint Qualifying, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg, Austria

4:30 p.m.

FS2 — NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series: Qualifying, Nashville Superspeedway, Nashville, Tenn.

8 p.m.

FS2 — NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series: The Rackley Roofing 200, Nashville Superspeedway, Nashville, Tenn.

5:55 a.m. (Saturday)

ESPN2 — Formula 1: The Austrian Grand Prix Sprint, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg, Austria

GOLF

7 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Italian Open, Second Round, Adriatic Golf Club Cervia, Milano Marittima, Italy

10 a.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Dow Championship, Second Round, Midland Country Club, Midland, Mich.

Noon

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The U.S. Senior Open, Second Round, Newport Country Club, Newport, R.I.

3 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Rocket Mortgage Classic, Second Round, Detroit Golf Club, Detroit

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

MLB BASEBALL

7:10 p.m.

APPLETV+ — Houston at N.Y. Mets

APPLETV+ — San Diego at Boston

8 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Cincinnati at St. Louis OR Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee

11 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco (10:15 p.m.) OR Minnesota at Seattle (9:40 p.m.)

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

9 p.m.

CBSSN — Invicta FC 55 Main Card: Talita Bernardo vs. Olga Rubin (Bantamweights), Kansas City, Kan.

10 p.m.

ESPN — PFL Main Card: Welterweights & Featherweights, Sioux Falls, S.D.

NHL HOCKEY

7 p.m.

ESPN — 2024 NHL Draft: Round 1, Las Vegas

OLYMPIC TRIALS

8 p.m.

NBC — 2024 U.S. Summer Olympic Trials: Gymnastics, Minneapolis

USA — 2024 U.S. Summer Olympic Trials: Track and Field, Eugene, Ore.

10 p.m.

NBC — 2024 U.S. Summer Olympic Trials: Track and Field, Eugene, Ore.

RUGBY (MEN'S)

10:30 p.m.

FS2 — MLR Group Stage: Los Angeles at Utah, Group A

SOCCER (MEN'S)

6 p.m.

FS1 — Copa América 2024 Group Stage: Colombia vs. Costa Rica, Group D, Glendale, Ariz.

9 p.m.

FS1 — Copa América 2024 Group Stage: Paraguay vs. Brazil, Group D, Las Vegas

TENNIS

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Eastbourne-ATP/WTA, Mallorca-ATP Semifinals

6 a.m. (Saturday)

TENNIS — Eastbourne-ATP/WTA, Mallorca-ATP Finals

WNBA BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m.

ION — Atlanta at Connecticut

10 p.m.

ION — Los Angeles at Phoenix

X GAMES

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — X Games Ventura 2024: From Ventura, Calif.

