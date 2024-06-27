Ralf Rangnick's reputation took a hit at Man United. He's changing the story at Euro 2024

By James Robson, Associated Press | Updated - June 27, 2024 at 8:21 a.m. | Posted - June 27, 2024 at 7:12 a.m.

 
Leer en español

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

DUESSELDORF, Germany — Cristiano Ronaldo said he'd never heard of him and Manchester United fans have few fond memories of his short-lived spell as manager of the Premier League club. But Ralf Rangnick is rewriting his legacy at Euro 2024 with his Austria team emerging as one of the surprise packages of the tournament. Not bad for a coach whose previously solid reputation took a hit after an unsuccessful six months as interim manager of United through 2021-22, which included a run of just three wins from his last 14 games and heavy losses to Manchester City, Liverpool and Brighton.

