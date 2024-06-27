Japan, Australia and Saudi Arabia grouped together in third round of Asian World Cup qualifying

By The Associated Press | Updated - June 27, 2024 at 8:17 a.m. | Posted - June 27, 2024 at 4:31 a.m.

 
Save Story
Leer en español

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia — Japan, Australia and Saudi Arabia will face each other in the third round of Asia's World Cup qualification for a third cycle in a row following the draw in Kuala Lumpur. The three powerhouses have 19 World Cup appearances between them. They will be joined in Group C by Bahrain, China and Indonesia. Asia's automatic allocation has increased from four teams in 2022 to eight in 2026. The top two from each of the three groups of six will qualify for the World Cup, while the six teams that finish third and fourth will progress to the fourth round of qualification to play off for two more places.

Most recent Soccer stories

Related topics

SoccerNational Sports
The Associated Press

    Most Viewed

    ARE YOU GAME?

    From first downs to buzzer beaters, get KSL.com’s top sports stories delivered to your inbox weekly.
    By subscribing, you acknowledge and agree to KSL.com's Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

    KSL Weather Forecast

    Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com
    Terms of use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Do Not Sell My Data | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | Closed Captioning Assistance
    © 2024 KSL.com | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by Deseret Digital Media - a Deseret Media Company  