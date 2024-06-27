Cristiano Ronaldo just avoided being hit by a fan who jumped from the crowd to get to him at Euros

By James Robson, Associated Press | Updated - June 27, 2024 at 8:00 a.m.

 
DUESSELDORF, Germany — Cristiano Ronaldo narrowly avoided being hit by a fan who jumped from the crowd to try to get close to the soccer star when Portugal played Georgia at the European Championship. A video widely circulated on social media appears to show someone leaping over the top of the players' tunnel at the Veltins Arena in Gelsenkirchen as Ronaldo headed to the locker room. A safety steward rushed to shield the former Real Madrid and Manchester United star and other security staff race toward the fan, who falls away out of sight.

James Robson

