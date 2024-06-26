Conforto, Villar go back-to-back, Matos hits tiebreaking blast as Giants beat Cubs 4-3

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

SAN FRANCISCO — Michael Conforto and David Villar hit back-to-back home runs in the second inning, Luis Matos hit a tiebreaking solo shot in the fifth and the San Francisco Giants beat the Chicago Cubs 4-3. Giants starter Hayden Birdsong was called up from Triple-A Sacramento for his major league debut, and allowed three runs and six hits with five strikeouts and three walks in 4 2/3 innings. Luke Jackson (4-1) followed with 1 1/3 scoreless innings for his fourth straight win. Camilo Doval pitched the ninth for his 14th save. Seiya Suzuki homered for Chicago, which lost its fourth in a row and fell to 3-13 in its last 16 road games.