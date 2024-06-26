Teams keep trading light on the opening night of the NBA's 2-day draft

By Teresa M. Walker, Associated Press | Posted - June 26, 2024 at 10:17 p.m.

 
Save Story
Leer en español

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

The NBA splitting its draft into a two-night affair helped limit the number of trades during the first round. Commissioner Adam Silver announced two of the three proposed trades Wednesday night. No deal can be official until July 6 when the league's new year begins, but that's never stopped NBA teams from swapping players and selections. Before the draft got under way, the Portland Trail Blazers acquired forward Deni Avdija from the Washington Wizards in exchange for guard Malcolm Brogdon, the 14th pick in this year's draft and a first-round pick in 2029.

Most recent NBA stories

Related topics

NBANational Sports
Teresa M. Walker

    Most Viewed

    ARE YOU GAME?

    From first downs to buzzer beaters, get KSL.com’s top sports stories delivered to your inbox weekly.
    By subscribing, you acknowledge and agree to KSL.com's Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

    KSL Weather Forecast

    Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com
    Terms of use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Do Not Sell My Data | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | Closed Captioning Assistance
    © 2024 KSL.com | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by Deseret Digital Media - a Deseret Media Company  