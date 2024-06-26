Jazz 'absolutely thrilled' to land former No. 1 high school player at end of first round

Estimated read time: 3-4 minutes

SALT LAKE CITY — Isaiah Collier didn't think he'd be around late in the first draft. Last summer, you wouldn't have found anybody who would have thought that.

Collier was ranked the No. 1 high school player in the country in the ESPN 100, and was co-MVP of the 2023 McDonald's All-American game after scoring 25 points.

He was the consensus boys national high school player of the year. And a day after Victor Wembanyama was selected No. 1 overall in the 2023 NBA draft, he was listed as the fourth-best prospect in ESPN's 2024 NBA mock draft.

A year later, the Utah Jazz took him with the No. 29 pick in the first round, taking a swing at a star-caliber talent.

"I was surprised a little bit just being around at 29, but I still feel like I'm one of the best players in this draft," Collier said. "But I'm just grateful for the opportunity and that Utah drafted me. I'm just looking forward to just getting to work."

Utah is just happy the draft fell the way it did. The Jazz were looking at moving up to ensure they landed a player they wanted late in the first round, but as the picks kept coming, they soon realized they didn't need to spend an asset.

"As the draft started to fall, like, there was a very high percentage chance that the guys we like were going to be there," Jazz general manager Justin Zanik said.

The Jazz could have paid for certainty and spent an asset to move up, but the organization instead chose to risk that a player would still be there. It worked out just the way they hoped.

"We were absolutely thrilled that Isaiah was available for us to take," Zanik said.

Now they get a young point guard who just a year ago was looking like one of the prizes of the draft.

Collier's path to what looked to be certain NBA stardom hit a snag at USC. As the Trojans struggled, Collier saw his stock fall. The 6-foot-3 guard suffered an early injury and then missed more time with a hand issue. When he was playing, he turned the ball over and struggled with his shot.

But at his best moments, he looked like a future All-Star.

A powerful guard that can break the paint at will? Those aren't around often at the end of the first round.

"He still has a great frame and speed," Zanik said. "He can get in the paint whenever he wants — that's something that you usually can't teach."

As for the rest of the stuff, Zanik said he saw improvement as the season went on. The turnovers went down, and he learned to play with his teammates. Of course, there are things he needs to work on, but the raw talent is there.

Zanik said he could make a case that Collier's high-level skill player may have even led to some of his challenges in college — especially when it comes to his shooting. Collier shot 34% from 3-point range as a freshman, a number that will have to improve if he is to be an NBA lead guard.

"Not making excuses at all, but when you've been so dominant in the high school level — and even college — and have been able to get in the paint whenever you want and be at the rim whenever you want … you can make an argument whether he's had enough reps," Zanik said.

As it is, Zanik said Collier's shooting mechanics are fine, and he thinks he can be a plus perimeter defender, too.

Collier has a head start on getting familiar with his new teammates, too; he worked out with Keyonte George this summer as he got ready for the draft.

"Just being around him, seeing him get better every single day, and just seeing the young core Utah has — I'm just looking forward to gelling with the guys and getting better," he said.

Collier just needs to get something first.

"I have never been to Utah. I'm looking forward to it, for sure," he said. "I mean, I know it's kind of cold out there, so I've got to get a coat."