Lakers add Bronny James at No. 55 after grabbing veteran Dalton Knecht in first round

By David Brandt, Associated Press | Updated - June 27, 2024 at 5:12 p.m. | Posted - June 26, 2024 at 9:38 p.m.

 
Leer en español

PHOENIX — The NBA's Pacific Division wasn't the destination for many young projects during this year's draft, though there was one extremely notable exception to that rule. The Los Angeles Lakers used their No. 55 selection to select USC guard Bronny James, who will team with his dad LeBron in a historic father-son pairing. The 19-year-old James is certainly a project after scoring just 4.8 points per game in his only college season at USC, but it was impossible for the Lakers to ignore his bloodline. Other than the James selection, the division's teams were mostly interested in grown men who could help their teams right away.

