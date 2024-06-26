Spurs find running mate for Victor Wembanyama; Rockets stand pat at No. 3 and take Reed Sheppard

By Steve Reed, Associated Press | Updated - June 27, 2024 at 5:18 p.m. | Posted - June 26, 2024 at 9:33 p.m.

 
The San Antonio Spurs entered the NBA draft with two picks in the first eight selections. They only decided to keep one of them. The Spurs gave last year's No. 1 overall pick and NBA rookie of the year Victor Wembanyama a running mate by selecting guard Stephon Castle from Connecticut with the fourth overall pick, a pairing that will aid in San Antonio's youth movement. The Spurs selected Rob Dillingham from Kentucky with the eighth overall pick but dealt the pick to Minnesota. Houston selected Kentucky's Reed Sheppard third overall and Memphis took Purdue's decorated center Zach Edey at No. 9.

Steve Reed

