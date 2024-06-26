Timberwolves agree to trade with Spurs to get Rob Dillingham with 8th overall pick

By The Associated Press | Posted - June 26, 2024 at 8:18 p.m.

 
Save Story
Leer en español

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Timberwolves agreed on a trade with the San Antonio Spurs to get Kentucky guard Rob Dillingham. The 6-foot-1, 164-pound Dillingham was the eighth overall pick in the NBA draft. The Timberwolves will complete the deal by sending to the Spurs their unprotected 2031 first-round pick and make a 2030 swap that's protected for the top pick, both ESPN and The Athletic reported. Dillingham spent his only college season at Kentucky. He averaged 15.2 points, 3.9 assists, 2.9 rebounds and 23.3 minutes per game while making 44.4% of his 3-point attempts.

Most recent NBA stories

Related topics

NBANational Sports
The Associated Press

    Most Viewed

    ARE YOU GAME?

    From first downs to buzzer beaters, get KSL.com’s top sports stories delivered to your inbox weekly.
    By subscribing, you acknowledge and agree to KSL.com's Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

    KSL Weather Forecast

    Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com
    Terms of use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Do Not Sell My Data | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | Closed Captioning Assistance
    © 2024 KSL.com | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by Deseret Digital Media - a Deseret Media Company  