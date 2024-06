Estimated read time: Less than a minute

BOSTON — The series finale between the Toronto Blue Jays and Boston Red Sox on Wednesday night was postponed because of severe weather. The scoreless game was paused in the top of the second inning with one out, Toronto's Davis Schneider on first base after a walk and Danny Jansen about to bat. The game will be made up on Aug. 26, at the point at which it was suspended, as part of a split doubleheader.