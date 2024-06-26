Zach Edey, the 2-time AP player of the year, drafted by Grizzlies ninth overall

By Tim Reynolds, Associated Press | Updated - June 26, 2024 at 10:33 p.m. | Posted - June 26, 2024 at 7:12 p.m.

 
Zach Edey is taking his 7-foot-4 frame to Memphis to start his NBA career. Edey, the former Purdue center who became the first player in more than 40 years to win The Associated Press' men's college basketball player of the year award in back-to-back seasons, was taken by the Grizzlies with the ninth pick Wednesday night in the NBA draft. And so begins the process of seeing how his game translates to the next level. Edey will be one of the tallest players in the NBA this coming season; in 2023-24, only San Antonio's rookie of the year Victor Wembanyama, Houston's Boban Marjanovic and Phoenix's Bol Bol were listed at 7-foot-3 or taller.

