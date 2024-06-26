Houston Rockets add elite shooter by taking Kentucky's Reed Sheppard at No. 3 overall in NBA draft

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

HOUSTON — The Houston Rockets selected Reed Sheppard with the third overall pick in the NBA draft, adding a elite long-range shooter to their young team. The guard, who spent one season at Kentucky, was the first American taken in this year's draft after French players Zaccharie Risacher and Alex Sarr were selected by Atlanta and Washington with the top two picks. Sheppard averaged 12.5 points, 4.1 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 2.5 steals while appearing in 33 games for the Wildcats. He shot 52.1% from 3-point range and made 83.1 percent of his free throws.