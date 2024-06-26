Ecuador beats Jamaica 3-1 for first Copa America win since 2016 as Reggae Boyz eliminated

By The Associated Press | Updated - June 26, 2024 at 9:19 p.m. | Posted - June 26, 2024 at 6:36 p.m.

 
LAS VEGAS — Seventeen-year-old Kendry Páez scored in first-half stoppage time, Alan Minda added another goal late in the second half and Ecuador beat winless Jamaica 3-1 in the Copa America. Ecuador, which rebounded from a 2-1 loss to Venezuela, won its first Copa America game since a 4-0 victory over Haiti in 2016, stopping an eight-game winless streak. Jamaica became the first team eliminated from the 16-nation tournament when Venezuela beat Mexico 1-0 later Wednesday. Kasey Palmer's 13th-minute own goal put Ecuador ahead and Páez made it 2-0 with a penalty kick in the fourth minute of first-half stoppage time

The Associated Press

