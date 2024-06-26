NBA Draft Latest: French players, UConn stars and hometown standout among first-round picks

By The Associated Press | Updated - June 26, 2024 at 9:58 p.m. | Posted - June 26, 2024 at 6:34 p.m.

 
Save Story
Leer en español

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

NEW YORK — The Atlanta Hawks have taken Zaccharie Risacher with the first pick in the NBA draft and Alex Sarr was selected No. 2 overall by the Washington Wizards giving France a 1-2 sweep of the top picks. But the run in the top 10 picks continued for France. Tidjane Salaun went No. 6 to the Charlotte Hornets. France and the United States are the only nations that have seen three of its native players taken in the top 10 spots of any NBA draft. Matas Buzelis was born in Chicago and the Bulls took the G League Ignite forward with the 11th overall pick. Two UConn players went in the top seven of this year's draft. Stephon Castle was picked No. 4 by San Antonio and Donovan Clingan went to Portland at No. 7.

Most recent NBA stories

Related topics

NBANational Sports
The Associated Press

    Most Viewed

    ARE YOU GAME?

    From first downs to buzzer beaters, get KSL.com’s top sports stories delivered to your inbox weekly.
    By subscribing, you acknowledge and agree to KSL.com's Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

    KSL Weather Forecast

    Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com
    Terms of use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Do Not Sell My Data | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | Closed Captioning Assistance
    © 2024 KSL.com | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by Deseret Digital Media - a Deseret Media Company  