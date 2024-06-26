2024 NBA draft tracker: List of first-round picks

Estimated read time: 7-8 minutes

The players selected in the first round of the NBA draft Wednesday night in New York.

1. Atlanta Hawks — Zaccharie Risacher, forward, 6-9, 215, JL Bourg-en-Bresse (France)

Scouting report: A developing player with two-way potential. Has guard skills and showed catch-and-shoot ability after making 39% of 3-pointers between league and Eurocup play. Turned 19 in April and must get stronger. Averaged 0.9 assists and 1.6 turnovers to highlight a need to improve as a playmaker.

2. Washington Wizards — Alex Sarr, center, 7-0, 224, Perth (Australia)

Scouting report: Has athleticism, mobility and length offering upside as a shot blocker, switchable defender and rim-running lob threat. Grew up in France but spent two seasons with Overtime Elite developmental program in Atlanta, then played in Australian-based National Basketball League. Ranked among NBL leaders in blocks (1.5) despite averaging just 17.3 minutes. Has 7-4 wingspan. Must add strength and improve outside shot (29% on 3-pointers).

3. Houston Rockets (from Brooklyn) — Reed Sheppard, guard, 6-2, 182, Kentucky

Scouting report: The shooting stroke stands out. He hit 52.1% of 3s last year and 83% of his free throws. Elite potential as a catch-and-shoot threat. Averaged 4.5 assists to show potential for both guards spots. Uncertain how he'll match up with bigger guards, particularly off the ball.

4. San Antonio Spurs — Stephon Castle, guard, 6-6, 210, UConn

Scouting report: A combo guard with size and ability to overpower smaller defenders. Big potential as a defender and playmaker. Accepted complementary role in Huskies' run to a second straight NCAA title despite his touted-recruit status. Must improve outside shot (26.7% on 3s).

5. Detroit Pistons — Ron Holland II, forward, 6-7, 197, G League Ignite

Scouting report: Offers versatility with floor-running ability to attack the rim. Has 6-11 wingspan and defensive upside. Made 24% of 3s. Had 42 turnovers against 45 assists in injury-shortened season. Turns 19 in July. McDonald's All-American who bypassed college basketball.

6. Charlotte Hornets — Tidjane Salaun, forward, 6-9, 217, Cholet (France)

Scouting report: A fluid athlete with a nearly 7-2 wingspan. Offers long-term potential to stretch defenses and harass smaller perimeter players. Still honing outside shot (32% on 3s last season). Turns 19 in August.

7. Portland Trail Blazers — Donovan Clingan, center, 7-2, 282, UConn

Scouting report: Imposing rim-protecting force (7-7 wingspan) and floor-running finisher for two-time reigning NCAA champs. Averaged 2.5 blocks in just 22.6 minutes. Value highlighted in Illinois going 0 for 19 in Clingan-challenged shots in NCAA Elite Eight. Unclear how well he'd handle switches to defend in space. Poor free-throw shooter (55.8% career).

8. San Antonio (from Toronto) — Rob Dillingham, guard, 6-1, 164, Kentucky

Scouting report: Shows potential as a scoring playmaker after one college season. Averaged 15.2 points and 3.9 assists. Shot 44.4% on 3s while attempting 4.5 per game. Turns 20 in January. Needs to add strength to undersized frame.

9. Memphis Grizzlies — Zach Edey, center, 7-4, 299, Purdue

Scouting report: Two-time AP men's national player of the year. Led Boilermakers to NCAA final in April after leading nation in scoring (25.2) and ranking second in rebounding (12.2). Massive presence with 7-11 wingspan. Defensive mobility a question.

10. Utah Jazz — Cody Williams, forward, 6-7, 178, Colorado

Scouting report: Versatile wing shot 55.2% overall and 41.5% from 3-point range in his lone season. Has 7-1 wingspan but needs to get stronger. Must improve as a rebounder (3.0), highlighted by grabbing three rebounds in 64 minutes across three NCAA Tournament games. McDonald's All-American and program's first five-star recruit in more than two decades.

11. Chicago Bulls — Matas Buzelis, forward, 6-9, 197 pounds, G League Ignite

Scouting report: Exploits matchups, scoring over smaller defenders and driving past bigger ones. Can attack off the dribble or score on stepbacks. Averaged 2.1 blocks with a 6-10 wingspan. Shot just 27.3% on 3s. McDonald's All-American who bypassed college basketball.

12. Oklahoma City Thunder (from Houston) — Nikola Topic, guard, 6-6, 203, KK Crvena Zvezda (Serbia)

Scouting report: Has size and playmaking ability at the point. Has vision to set up teammates with the capability of creating his own shot, attacking the paint and finishing at the rim. Outside shot needs work. Health concerns remain after two knee injuries.

13. Sacramento Kings — Devin Carter, guard, 6-2, 193, Providence

Scouting report: Boosted scoring (19.7) and 3-point shooting (.377) last season. Tied for best max vertical leap (42 inches) and standing vertical (35) at the combine. Spent two years with Providence after transferring from South Carolina.

14. Portland Trail Blazers (from Golden State via Boston and Memphis) — Carlton "Bub" Carrington, guard, 6-4, 195, Pittsburgh

Scouting report: Averaged 13.8 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.1 assists as one-and-done floor leader with all-around potential. Had an opening-night triple-double. Must improve outside shot (32% on 3s).

15. Miami Heat — Kel'el Ware, center, 7-0, 230, Indiana

Scouting report: Oregon transfer averaged 15.9 points, 9.9 rebounds and 1.9 rebounds as an every-game starter for the Hoosiers. Made 17 of 40 3s (.425). Has 7-5 wingspan and tested well in agility at the combine. Must improve at the foul line (63.4% last year). Turned 20 in April.

16. Philadelphia 76ers — Jared McCain, guard, 6-2, 203, Duke

Scouting report: One-and-done player who rapidly became the Blue Devils' toughest competitor. Made 41% of 3s and 89% of free throws. Had two 30-point showings in the NCAA Tournament.

17. Los Angeles Lakers — Dalton Knecht, guard, 6-5, 212, Tennessee

Scouting report: Big scorer in off-the-bounce and catch-and-shoot scenarios. First-team AP All-American who averaged 21.7 points and shot 39.7% from behind the arc. Active player who tested well at the combine in agility. Uncertainty about his athleticism and mobility defensively. Turned 23 in April.

18. Orlando Magic — Tristan da Silva, forward, 6-8, 217, Colorado

Scouting report: Veteran scorer from Germany with 98 career starts. Averaged 15.9 points while shooting 39.5% on 3s in a leading role the past two years. Turned 23 last month.

19. Toronto Raptors (from Indiana) — Ja'Kobe Walter, guard, 6-4, 198, Baylor

Scouting report: One-and-done prospect who fearlessly launched from behind the arc. Took 57% of his shots there and had 13 games with at least three made 3s, but shot just 34% on those.

20. Cleveland Cavaliers — Jaylon Tyson, forward, 6-6, 218, California

Scouting report: Took a big leap offensively after going from Texas to Texas Tech and finally Cal last season. Averaged 19.6 points last season, up from 10.7 the previous year. Made 37.8% of 3s over the past two seasons.

21. New Orleans Pelicans (from Milwaukee) — Yves Missi, center, 6-11, 229, Baylor

Scouting report: Bouncy, raw prospect from Cameroon. Flashed athleticism as a lob threat (61.4% shooting) and shot blocker (1.5 per game) in lone college season. Turned 20 last month.

22. Phoenix Suns — DaRon Holmes II, forward/center, 6-9, 236, Dayton

Scouting report: Atlantic 10 co-player and defensive player of the year. Averaged 19.3 points and 8.3 rebounds over last two seasons. Expanded range last year (38.6% on 3s). Averaged 2.1 blocks over three-year career with 7-1 wingspan.

23. Milwaukee Bucks (from New Orleans) — AJ Johnson, guard, 6-4, 167, Illawara (Australia)

Scouting report: Former Texas recruit bypassed college to play in the Australian-based National Basketball League. Averaged 2.9 points in 7.7 minutes. Has length but a slight frame.

24. New York Knicks (from Dallas) — Kyshawn George, forward, 6-7, 209, Miami

Scouting report: Offers long-term potential as a shooter with size. Hit 40.8% of 3s in lone college season but did little inside the arc (28 of 81 made shots, 34.6%).

25. New York Knicks — Pacome Dadiet, forward, 6-8, 217, Ratiopharm Ulm (Germany)

Scouting report: A developing player from France with potential as a rim finisher with 3-point range. Projects as a versatile defender. Turns 19 in July.

26. Washington Wizards (from LA Clippers via Dallas and Oklahoma City) — Dillon Jones, guard, 6-5, 237, Weber State

Scouting report: A scorer with a strong frame. Averaged 20.8 points and 5.2 assists. An elite rebounder by averaging 10.5 boards over his last three seasons. Shot just 32% from 3-point range over his four-year career.

27. Minnesota Timberwolves — Terrence Shannon Jr., guard, 6-6, 219, Illinois

Scouting report: AP third-team All-American last year as nation's No. 3 scorer (23.0). Downhill attacker who shot 36% on 3s. Texas Tech transfer who blossomed as a scorer in two seasons with Illinois. Recently found not guilty on a rape charge to resolve a legal case closely watched by scouts.

28. Denver Nuggets — Ryan Dunn, forward, 6-6, 214, Virginia

Scouting report: Massive defensive potential with nearly 7-2 wingspan. Can protect the rim (2.3 blocks) or the perimeter. Offensive game is a question.

29. Utah Jazz (from Oklahoma City via Toronto and Indiana) — Isaiah Collier, guard, 6-3, 205, USC

Scouting report: Can attack the rim with strong frame and quickness. Averaged 16.3 points and 4.3 assists as a one-and-done floor leader. Averaged 3.3 turnovers for a 15-18 team.

30. Boston Celtics — Baylor Scheierman, guard/forward, 6-6, 202, Creighton

Scouting report: South Dakota State transfer averaged 15.5 points, made 197 3-pointers and shot 37.3% on 3s in two seasons with Bluejays. Lacks elite athleticism and must develop defensively.

