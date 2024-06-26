Slumping 2B Gleyber Torres benched by Yankees after awful game in Subway Series opener

By Mike Fitzpatrick, Associated Press | Updated - June 27, 2024 at 12:10 a.m. | Posted - June 26, 2024 at 5:34 p.m.

 
Save Story
Leer en español

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

NEW YORK — Following a terrible performance in the Subway Series opener, slumping second baseman Gleyber Torres has been benched by New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone. Oswaldo Cabrera made his third start of the season at second Wednesday night as the Yankees lost 12-2 to the New York Mets at Citi Field. Boone said he was planning to give Torres a couple of nights off "just to kind of reset." Torres is batting .215 with seven homers, 29 RBIs and a .628 OPS — well below his career marks of .262 and .773. The two-time All-Star has made 12 errors, three more than any other big league second baseman.

Most recent MLB stories

Related topics

MLBNational Sports
Mike Fitzpatrick

    Most Viewed

    ARE YOU GAME?

    From first downs to buzzer beaters, get KSL.com’s top sports stories delivered to your inbox weekly.
    By subscribing, you acknowledge and agree to KSL.com's Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

    KSL Weather Forecast

    Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com
    Terms of use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Do Not Sell My Data | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | Closed Captioning Assistance
    © 2024 KSL.com | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by Deseret Digital Media - a Deseret Media Company  