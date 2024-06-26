Higashioka hits 2 homers, including 1st career grand slam, as the Padres beat the Nats 8-5

By Bernie Wilson, Associated Press | Updated - June 26, 2024 at 5:50 p.m. | Posted - June 26, 2024 at 4:47 p.m.

 
SAN DIEGO — Kyle Higashioka homered twice, including his first career grand slam, and Dylan Cease pitched seven brilliant innings for the San Diego Padres, who beat the Washington Nationals 8-5 to sweep a contentious three-game series. Higashioka hit a two-run homer off rookie DJ Herz in the second inning and then a grand slam off Tanner Rainey in the eighth that hit high off the brick warehouse in the left-field corner. It was the fourth grand slam of the season for the Padres and second in two nights. Higashioka has eight homers this year.

