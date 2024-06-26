Jaguars owner Shad Khan says $1.4 billion stadium renovation won't sit well with 'Debbie Downers'

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan could have taken a chest-thumping victory lap. After all, he bought an NFL franchise in 2012 that was the laughingstock of the league and was preparing to potentially play several home games annually in nearby Orlando. Khan told anyone who would listen that he wanted the team to find success in Jacksonville. No one believed him. Relocation rumors switched to Los Angeles and then London and eventually St. Louis. So years later, with the city approving a $1.4 billion "stadium of the future" for the Jaguars, Khan took the high road. For the most part anyway. He says the deal was not a good night "for the Debbie Downers."

