Kvaratskhelia's Georgia upsets Ronaldo's Portugal 2-0 to reach the last 16 at Euro 2024

By James Ellingworth, Associated Press | Updated - June 26, 2024 at 4:30 p.m.

 
GELSENKIRCHEN, Germany — Georgia pulled off one of the biggest upsets in European Championship history by beating Portugal 2-0 and advancing to the last 16. The Georgians needed a win to reach the knockout stage at Euro 2024 and got their opening goal after only 93 seconds. Georges Mikautadze intercepted a poor pass and set up Khvicha Kvaratskelia to score with a low shot. António Silva gave away the ball before the first goal and gave away a penalty for the second, tripping Luka Lochoshvili inside the penalty area. Mikautadze hit the spot kick low and past Portugal goalkeeper Diogo Costa in the 57th minute.

