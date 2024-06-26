Arrighetti fans season-high 10 as Astros run streak to seven games with 7-1 win over Rockies

By Kristie Rieken, Associated Press | Updated - June 26, 2024 at 4:00 p.m. | Posted - June 26, 2024 at 2:53 p.m.

 
Save Story
Leer en español

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

HOUSTON — Rookie Spencer Arrighetti struck out a season-high 10 in seven scoreless innings and Yainer Diaz had three hits to lead the Houston Astros to a 7-1 win over Colorado Wednesday to extend their winning streak to a season-long seven games. The Astros, who opened the season a dismal 7-19, improved to 40-40 with the victory, reaching .500 for the first time this season. Arrighetti (4-6) tied a season-low with three hits and didn't walk a batter for the first time this year in his longest start of the season.

Most recent MLB stories

Related topics

MLBNational Sports
Kristie Rieken

    Most Viewed

    ARE YOU GAME?

    From first downs to buzzer beaters, get KSL.com’s top sports stories delivered to your inbox weekly.
    By subscribing, you acknowledge and agree to KSL.com's Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

    KSL Weather Forecast

    Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com
    Terms of use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Do Not Sell My Data | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | Closed Captioning Assistance
    © 2024 KSL.com | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by Deseret Digital Media - a Deseret Media Company  