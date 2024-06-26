Garbiñe Muguruza is the new tournament director of the WTA Finals in Saudi Arabia

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia — Two-time Grand Slam champion Garbiñe Muguruza will be the tournament director of the WTA Finals from 2024-26. The women's tennis tour announced her appointment on Wednesday. She recently announced her retirement as a player. Muguruza is the first former player to be in charge of the season-ending championships, an event she won in 2021. The tournament for the top eight women's singles players and top eight women's doubles teams moves to Saudi Arabia for the first time this year. It will be held in Riyadh from Nov. 2-9.

