Guardians slugger Jhonkensy Noel homers on first at-bat in MLB debut

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

BALTIMORE — Jhonkensy Noel has became the fourth Cleveland player to homer in his first major league at-bat. The 22-year-old went deep Wednesday night against the Baltimore Orioles just hours after being recalled from Triple-A Columbus. Noel launched a 1-1 pitch from Grayson Rodriguez in the second inning to put the Guardians up 1-0. On his first swing, the 22-year-old lost hold of his bat, sending it soaring toward third base. One pitch later, Noel sent a fastball over the center-field wall. The drive traveled an estimated 413 feet. Noel hit .295 with 15 doubles, 18 homers, 59 RBIs and a .578 slugging percentage in 65 games with Columbus this season.