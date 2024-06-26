Brewers put catcher Gary Sánchez on 10-day IL, add pitcher Dallas Keuchel for start vs. Rangers

By The Associated Press | Posted - June 26, 2024 at 12:29 p.m.

 
Leer en español

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Brewers placed catcher Gary Sánchez on the 10-day injured list and added Dallas Keuchel to the active roster to start Wednesday against the Texas Rangers. The move with Sánchez, who has a left calf strain, was retroactive to June 24. He is hitting .218 with seven home runs and 21 RBIs. Milwaukee sent cash to the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday to acquire Keuchel, a 36-year-old left-hander who had spent all of this season in the minors.

The Associated Press

