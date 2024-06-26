Dream leaning on veteran Tina Charles to help fill scoring void left by Rhyne Howard's injury

By Charles Odum, Associated Press | Posted - June 26, 2024 at 9:28 a.m.

 
Save Story
Leer en español

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. — Top scorer Rhyne Howard is out indefinitely with an ankle injury, making it more important for veteran Tina Charles to add punch to the Atlanta Dream's low-scoring attack as they attempt to remain in the WNBA playoff picture. Coach Tanisha Wright and the Dream are leaning on experienced leadership from Charles, a former MVP who is on the cusp of moving into the top three of the league's all-time scoring list. The Dream play Friday at Connecticut. Atlanta has lost three straight games and five of six. Charles, the 2012 league MVP with Connecticut, is an eight-time All-Star.

Most recent NBA stories

Related topics

NBANational Sports
Charles Odum

    Most Viewed

    ARE YOU GAME?

    From first downs to buzzer beaters, get KSL.com’s top sports stories delivered to your inbox weekly.
    By subscribing, you acknowledge and agree to KSL.com's Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

    KSL Weather Forecast

    Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com
    Terms of use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Do Not Sell My Data | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | Closed Captioning Assistance
    © 2024 KSL.com | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by Deseret Digital Media - a Deseret Media Company  