Sports on TV for Thursday, June 27

Thursday, June 27

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN'S)

5:30 a.m. (Friday)

FS2 — AFL: Melbourne at Brisbane

AUTO RACING

6:25 a.m. (Friday)

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg, Austria

GOLF

7 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Italian Open, First Round, Adriatic Golf Club Cervia, Milano Marittima, Italy

10 a.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Dow Championship, First Round, Midland Country Club, Midland, Mich.

Noon

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The U.S. Senior Open, First Round, Newport Country Club, Newport, R.I.

3 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Rocket Mortgage Classic, First Round, Detroit Golf Club, Detroit

HORSE RACING

1:30 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

4:30 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

MLB BASEBALL

3:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Minnesota at Arizona OR Chicago Cubs at San Francisco

8 p.m.

FS1 — Cleveland at Kansas City

11 p.m.

MLBN — Detroit at L.A. Angels (9:35 p.m.)

NBA BASKETBALL

4 p.m.

ESPN — 2024 NBA Draft: Second Round, New York

NHL HOCKEY

7 p.m.

ESPN — NHL Awards 2024

OLYMPIC TRIALS

6:30 p.m.

USA — 2024 U.S. Summer Olympic Trials: Gymnastics, Minneapolis

8 p.m.

NBC — 2024 U.S. Summer Olympic Trials: Track and Field, Eugene, Ore.

9 p.m.

USA — 2024 U.S. Summer Olympic Trials: Track and Field, Eugene, Ore.

RUGBY (WOMEN'S)

5:30 a.m.

FS2 — NRL: New South Wales at Queensland

SOCCER (MEN'S)

6 p.m.

FOX — Copa América 2024 Group Stage: Panama vs. U.S., Group C, Atlanta

9 p.m.

FS2 — Copa América 2024 Group Stage: Uruguay vs. Bolivia, Group C, East Rutherford, N.J.

TENNIS

5:30 a.m.

TENNIS — Eastbourne-ATP/WTA, Mallorca-ATP, Bad Homburg-WTA Quarterfinals

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Eastbourne-ATP/WTA, Mallorca-ATP, Bad Homburg-WTA Quarterfinals

6 a.m. (Friday)

TENNIS — Eastbourne-ATP/WTA, Mallorca-ATP Semifinals

WNBA BASKETBALL

7 p.m.

NBATV — Connecticut at Washington

PRIME VIDEO — Las Vegas at Chicago

10 p.m.

PRIME VIDEO — Indiana at Seattle

