Mariners minor leaguer Hogan Windish has 4 homers, 9 RBIs for Arkansas at Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Hogan Windish, a 25-year-old prospect in the Seattle Mariners' minor league system, had four homers and nine RBIs for the Double-A Arkansas Travelers in a 9-4 win at the Springfield Cardinals. Windish became only the second professional to drive in all nine of his team's nine runs in a game since RBIs became an official statistic in 1920. Mike Greenwell of the Boston Red Sox had nine RBIs in a 10-inning win at Seattle in September 1996. Windish walked in the first inning and hit a grand slam in the third, two-run homers in the fifth and seventh and a solo drive in the ninth.