Profar hits a grand slam 5 innings after dustup to boost the Padres to a 9-7 win vs. the Nationals

SAN DIEGO — Jurickson Profar hit a grand slam five innings after being in the middle of a benches-clearing dustup, and Manny Machado also hit a dramatic home run as the San Diego Padres beat the Washington Nationals 9-7 in another wild game between the teams. Profar's fourth career grand slam and second this season came with one out in the sixth off Derek Law and the Petco Park crowd went wild. Profar craned to watch the ball sail just inside the foul pole and into the home run porch in right field. He tossed his bat aside, patted his chest and gestured to the Padres' dugout as he began his trot.

