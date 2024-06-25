Matt Chapman drives in 2 runs and 6 Giants pitchers limit Cubs to four hits in a 5-1 win

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

SAN FRANCISCO — Matt Chapman's two-run single highlighted a three-run eighth inning and six San Francisco pitchers combined for a four-hitter as the Giants beat the Chicago Cubs 5-1. Michael Conforto added an RBI single, and David Villar and Jorge Soler had sacrifice flies to help the Giants win their second straight following a five-game skid. Michael Busch had an RBI single in the third for the Cubs, who lost for the fourth time in five games. San Francisco rookie reliever Randy Rodríguez made his first career start, allowing one run and one hit with five strikeouts and two walks in 2 2/3 innings. Sean Hjelle followed with two scoreless innings.