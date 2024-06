Estimated read time: Less than a minute

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Miami Marlins scored two seventh-inning runs to overcome Seth Lugo's strong start in a 2-1 win over the Kansas City Royals. After collecting two singles against Lugo in six innings, the Marlins rallied for a pair of two-out runs against relievers Carlos Hernández. Nick Gordon's infield hit tied the game and he scored the go-ahead run on a throwing error. A.J. Puk recorded four outs for the win and Tanner Scott earned his 10th save.