Vladimir Guerrero Jr. drives in 4 runs as Blue Jays end 7-game skid with 9-4 win over Red Sox

BOSTON — Vladimir Guerrero hit pair of two-run doubles, George Springer added a two-run homer and the Toronto Blue Jays snapped a seven-game skid with a 9-4 win over the Boston Red Sox. The Blue Jays tagged Boston starter Brayan Bello for seven runs in the third inning, including Guerrero's drive to the triangle in center that scored two runs before Springer homered into Boston's bullpen. Toronto had its highest scoring game since a 14-11 loss at Detroit on May 26. The Blue Jays hadn't won since beating Cleveland 7-6 on June 15, the day before the Red Sox began a three-game sweep at Toronto that started the Jays' longest losing streak since September 2019.