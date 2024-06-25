Mark Vientos hits 2 solo homers, Mets hang on to beat AL East-leading Yankees 9-7 in Subway Series

NEW YORK — Mark Vientos hit a pair of solo homers and the New York Mets held off a furious rally by the AL East-leading New York Yankees for a 9-7 win in the first Subway Series game of the season and their 11th victory in 14 games. Vientos led off the second and fourth innings with home runs off Gerrit Cole (0-1) for the first multi-homer game of his career. Harrison Bader and Brandon Nimmo also homered for the Mets. Juan Soto homered in the fifth and Aaron Judge added his seventh career grand slam and an RBI double for the Yankees.

